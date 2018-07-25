AYF West Olympics to Take Place Aug. 24-26 in LA

GLENDALE—The 45th annual AYF West Olympics, a long-standing tradition that brings together Armenian-American youth from across the Western U.S. for a weekend of sports competition, will be held in Los Angeles from August 24 to 26.

The Olympic games, which include basketball, softball, and volleyball, will be taking place at Pacific Community Center and Park in Glendale on August 25th. Events will begin Friday evening at 7:30 with a social night at the Glen Arden Club (357 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203) featuring a DJ, open bar, and food and will conclude Sunday morning with a brunch at the Burbank Youth Center organized by AYF’s Alumni Committee.

The weekend’s festivities will be highlighted by Saturday night’s AYF 85th Anniversary Celebration Dinner Dance featuring Tigran Asatryan and Tro Krikorian at the Avedissian Hall of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School (5300 White Oak Ave. Encino, CA 91316). The event will celebrate the 85-year history of the AYF from its inception in 1933 to the present.

Tickets for Saturday evening’s event can be purchased on our website with prices set for $150 VIP admission, $100 general admission, and $75 for AYF/youth admission.

Alumni as well as AYF Members can purchase their Hye Pass on our website.

For any questions, please call 818-507-1933 or email us at ayfolympics@ayfwest.org

