Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter Members Begin Countdown to 50th Anniversary Gala Banquet

GLENDALE – Multiple generations of Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter members gathered at a private reception on Sunday, July 15 to launch celebration activities of the chapter’s 50th Anniversary, which will officially be marked at a Gala Banquet on September 8, 2018. The first chapter of Homenetmen to be established in the Western United States, the vibrant Los Angeles Chapter is headquartered in the cultural capital of Little Armenia and is one of Homenetmen’s most active scouting and sporting hubs.

Hosted by longtime Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter members Mher and Sossy Tavidian, the intimate reception was attended by past and current chapter executive chairpersons, regional and central board members, past regional Honorary Presidents, and past Exemplary Members. Also among the event’s 70 attendees were Homenetmen Western USA board members, Archpriest Fr. Vicken Vassilian of Hollywood’s St. Garabed Church, representatives of the Raffi Romanian Armenian Cultural Association, and board members and representatives of sister organizations.

Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter Executive Members welcomed the guests and shared with them the chapter’s vision as it marks its Golden Anniversary. The 50th Committee, led by Steve Artinian, also presented its plans for its anniversary celebration, and outlined the details of the Gala Banquet, which is being spearheaded by the Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Committee and will be held at the iconic CBS Studio Center in Studio City.

One of the highlights of the private reception included the recognition of Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter’s oldest living member, Tsolag Hovsepian. Chapter Chairperson Onnig Berberian presented a commemorative golden pin to the 101 year-old Hovsepian, who has led a distinguished career as a photographer and is a renowned community activist.

Sharing laughs, drinks and memories both old and new, reception attendees grew excited when, throughout the evening, table sponsors and donations were announced to the upcoming Gala Banquet. The Los Angeles Chapter’s Golden Anniversary coincides with the Centennial of Homenetmen, which has served over 800,000 youth in five continents since its establishment in 1918.

The 50th Annivesary Gala Banquet will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Event and ticket information can be found by visiting https://goo.gl/LR6nwY. Sponsorship opportunities are available.