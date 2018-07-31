Congresswoman Chu Honors Armenian Relief Society Sosse Chapter

Altadena, CA – On Saturday, July 28th, Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27) held her 9th annual Congressional Leadership Awards Ceremony to honor outstanding and diverse business people, volunteers, educators and non profit organizations in her Congressional district. Among the honorees was Pasadena’s Armenian Relief Society “Sosse” Chapter (“ARS Pasadena”) which received the Non-Profit of the Year award.

Congresswoman Chu congratulated ARS Pasadena and its members, for their many contributions and leadership in the community. She also noted the numerous social services provided by the organization, including its participation in her annual “Operation Gobble” turkey donation program. Dr. Emma Oshagan, vice-chairperson of ARS Pasadena, graciously accepted the Certificate of Congressional Recognition and echoed Congresswoman Chu’s words of appreciation and encouragement when thanking the ARS members in attendance. She also expressed special thanks to the Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter (“ANCA-Pasadena”), for nominating ARS Pasadena for this prestigious award. One of the attendees, Tamar Yepremian, who recently concluded a summer internship at Congresswoman Chu’s Pasadena office through the Law and Public Service program at her High School, stated: “It was a great experience volunteering for Congresswoman Judy Chu and getting some insight into how politics works. Congresswoman Chu is a role model for young women who seek to become successful professionals, whether it be in politics, law, or otherwise.”

Also in attendance were Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson Arman Baghdoyan, Armenian Relief Society Central Executive vice-chairperson Nyree Derderian, ANCA-Pasadena chairperson Donabed L. Donabedian, as well as Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee co-chairperson and ANCA-Pasadena board member Shoghig Yepremian.

Congresswoman Judy Chu has been a strong and passionate supporter of Armenian issues on Capitol Hill since her time in office. She is a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, has cosponsored the Genocide Prevention Resolution (H. Res. 220) and has participated in the Capitol Hill commemorations of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian- American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.