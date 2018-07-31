‘We Will Work With Whoever is Willing to Serve Armenia,’ Says Diaspora Minister

GLENDALE—“If any Armenian—individual, political party, organization—is ready to serve the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora, we are going to work with them.” This clear and loud message was delivered by Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Armenia’s Diaspora Minister on Monday during a community town hall meeting at the Pacific Community Center, where a capacity crowd turned out to greet the young minister on his first official visit to Los Angeles since being appointed to that position.

“For me, as a government official, but one who in spirit and ideology is a revolutionary, it would indulgent to separate and classify the chosen ones from the rejected, as it has been done before,” said Hayrapetyan who reiterated his and his ministry’s willingness to work with any Armenian who is willing to selflessly devote his/her energy toward the advancement of the homeland, Artsakh and Diaspora, without any preconditions.

Hayrapetyan also said that the time had come for Armenia to view the Diaspora in a new light—as an equal partner in the effort to strengthen Armenia. He said that he was there to serve the Diaspora and its needs.

He said that thus far during his visit to Los Angeles he had the opportunity for meet with myriad individuals, organizations and political parties, which had served as an important lesson in understanding the complex issues and challenges that especially the Los Angeles community is facing and confronting.

Organized by the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia and the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and hosted by the city of Glendale its mayor Zareh Sianyan. Sinanyan kicked off the official program by welcoming the minister to the city of Glendale. He pointed to the exuberant audience and emphasized the thirst the diaspora has in enhancing relations with the homeland. He then introduced the evening’s moderator Gev Iskajyan to begin the program.

As Iskajyan thanked the attendees and invited Hayrapetyan to make his welcoming remarks. The Minister requested that all cameras be turned off during the first portion of his remarks.

The event was Livestreamed on Facebook.

Iskajyan then provided a brief background on the Diaspora Minister and explained some of the works that Hayrapetyan had been involved with.

“Mkhitar Hayrapetyan was recently appointed as the Minister of Diaspora following the Velvet Revolution in May 2018. Hayrapetyan is an Orientalist who has worked at several media organizations including Armnews, AraratNews and 1in.am as an analyst. He was recently appointed as the Minister of Diaspora following the Velvet Revolution and has recently served as Coordinator of Diaspora Affairs for the Civil Contract Party and as Nor Nork’s regional chairman of the Civil Contract Party,” said Iskajyan.

Beginning the discussion, Hayreptyan explained his impressions of the Los Angeles community, noting that their positive energy caused him to forget his fever. He added that after meeting with members and various organizations of the community, he feels hopeful for what is yet to come.

Among some of the topics addressed were the situations of various diasporan communities around the world, youth in general, and some of the new programs being implemented by the ministry like Neruzh.

Hayrapetyan emphasized that most members of the new government are young, however, they are gaining more and more experience every day. He added that many participants of the Velvet Revolution were also young and were able to have a huge impact on the society that they live in. Hayrapetyan assured the audience that they will never be arrogant.

“There will always be people that have their doubts and worries, but we will have a chance to prove all of those people wrong with our readiness, our professionalism, and our work,” said Hayrapetyan.

The Minister went on to explain that education is most essential in all their policies and initiatives that they plan to implement. He added that, whether the discussion revolves around schools in Armenia or the diaspora or combating assimilation and asking for various professions to come to Armenia, it’s all tied to education.

“The Republic of Armenia has to change how it treats the Diaspora. We have to take care of the Diaspora,” said Hayrapetyan. “The Diaspora is standing strong with us and we have to create a government that is standing strong with the Diaspora.”

Following the initiation discussion, members of the audience were provided with the opportunity to ask questions to the minister.

