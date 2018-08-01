Funeral Notice: Kevork Mahseredjian

KEVORK MAHSEREDJIAN

(Born on July 1, 1925, Aleppo, Syria)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative Kevork Mahseredjian, who passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Funeral and interment services will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery, 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth CA 91311.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Suzy and Markar Melkonian and children, Sureya, Narineh and Tamar

Son, Vache and Hoori Mahseredjian and children, Taleen and Ara

Daughter, Arpy and Vatche Mankerian and children, Christina, Alek and Noah

Sister, Helen Avakian and Family

And the entire Mahseredjian, Melkonian, Mankerian, Avakian families, relative and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Syrian Armenian Relief Fund, PO Box 1948, Glendale, CA 91209-1948.