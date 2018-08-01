Armenia Fund Board Welcomes Diaspora Minister

LOS ANGELES—Board members and benefactors of the U.S.-based Armenia Fund met Tuesday with Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Armenia’s Diaspora Minister and a Member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund on his first official visit to the Los Angeles Armenian community.

Armenia Fund is an independent Los Angeles-based not-for-profit organization that uses Yerevan-based Hayastan All-Armenian Fund as its project implementation agent in Armenia and Artsakh. The working lunch meeting, hosted generously by the Armenia Fund President Maria Mehranian at the City Club LA, created an opportunity for Armenia Fund board members and benefactors to discuss Armenia-Diaspora affairs as well as issues involving Armenia Fund and its operations in Armenia and in Artsakh.

“We are happy to host Minister Hayrapetyan and exchange ideas on the future activity and programs of Armenia Fund and operations of its oversees project implementation partner, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. Currently we are consulting with the interim appointed management of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to create and implement new mechanisms and procedures that would enhance controls and provide maximum transparency necessary to regain public confidence,” – said Maria Mehranian.

Hayrapetyan stressed the monumental investments of the Armenian American community in the development of Armenia and Artsakh through the Armenia Fund. He underscored the importance of the continued dialogue on the subject of ensuring stricter controls and transparency of operations. Hayrapetyan talked about the great future of the organization and its global partners trusting that in the new political reality of Armenia the public participation of the large segments of the Armenia Diaspora will only increase.