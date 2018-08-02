ANCA Endorses Margaret Kelliher in Minnesota’s 5th District Congressional Race

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—The Armenian National Committee of America has endorsed Margaret Kelliher in the Democratic primary to represent the constituents of Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

The Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Keith Ellison, includes the city of Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs, home to an active Armenian American community. The primary election is being held on August 14th, with Rep. Ellison not seeking re-election because of his decision to campaign to serve as Minnesota’s Attorney General.

“We urge all Armenian Americans who live in the areas in and around Minneapolis to vote for Margaret Kelliher in the primary election set for August 14th,” remarked ANCA National Board Member Stephen Mesrobian. “We look forward to working with Margaret in the 116th Congress and are confident that she will bring with her to Washington, DC the views and values of her Armenian American constituents.”

In response to the 2018 ANCA Candidate Questionnaire, Kelliher shared that she will work to strengthen U.S.-Armenian relations, including growing bilateral trade between the two nations. The candidate also pledged to work to support the security and independence of the Republic of Artstakh. In addition, Kelliher also promised to work to support a truthful and just resolution of the Armenian Genocide.

Margaret Anderson Kelliher served as the Minority Whip, Assistant Minority Leader, and Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives. A member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, she became the first woman to earn a major party endorsement for a gubernatorial election in Minnesota in 2010. Kelliher grew up on a dairy farm in rural Blue Earth County, Minnesota. Following her undergraduate education, she received a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University. Kelliher and her husband David have two children, Patrick and Frances.