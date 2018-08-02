Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Donate $10,000 to Asbarez

The couple becomes the first sponsor of Asbarez’s 110th anniversary banquet

LITTLE ARMENIA—Long-time community activists and benefactors Mr. & Mrs. Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian have donated $10,000 to Asbarez, becoming the first sponsors of the newspaper’s 110th anniversary banquet, which will be held on Sunday, October 21 at Baghramian Hall in Montebello.

The Der Ohanessians have a long history with Asbarez and they are no strangers to the Armenian-American community having served in leadership positions in various organizations and community initiatives. Meher Der Ohanessian currently serves as the vice-president of the Prelacy Executive Council.

Most recently, the La Cresenta Armenian Center was renamed the “Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center,” for their continued generosity and support of the activities of the center and for believing that such centers serve as a unique and important venue for preserving the Armenian identity and nurturing generations of young Armenians.

The management and editorial board of Asbarez offered its heartfelt gratitude to the Der Ohanessians for their continued support of Asbarez and its mission to inform and provide an unbiased arena, through which the community can engage and become informed.

To mark its 110th anniversary, Asbarez has appealed to readers to join the celebration by donating $110 or any amount they deem appropriate. At the same time, the Asbarez management is looking for 11 individuals, couples or organizations to become a sponsor of the October 21 event by donating $10,000.