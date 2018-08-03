SOAR Introduces Activities to San Diego Community

BY REBECCA KANDILIAN

The San Diego Chapter of Society of Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) restated its presence in the community with an introductory event only a few months ago.

In early 2018, a group of diverse Armenian professionals from San Diego came together as a board to raise awareness and provide humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children throughout the world.

The group quickly assembled, anchored by SOAR’s aim to provide this underprivileged population with the tools necessary to become accomplished, educated, and self- supporting Armenians. Thus, after a few months of planning, on July 14, 2018 the San Diego Chapter introduced SOAR to the community through an introductory event at a local restaurant.

SOAR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children. Working with a loyal donor base and a trusted network of partners, SOAR distributes clothing, educational supplies, medicine, and other essential resources to orphaned Armenian children throughout the world.

Specifically, SOAR supports orphaned Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakh (Georgia), Lebanon, Syria, and Turkey. It stays in regular contact with the on-site directors and maintains an updated list of needs.

This event brought together Southern California Armenians from diverse backgrounds and varying degrees of knowledge about SOAR.

The San Diego chapter president, Christina Mnatzaganian, introduced the vision and mission of SOAR as well the San Diego chapter board members to the community through a presentation which provoked insightful conversations.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to help renovate the infirmary at Our Lady of Armenia Center, a private orphanage in Gyumri that houses approximately 45 girls between the ages of 6 and 18 and hundreds of children through its summer camp. For more information, ways to participate, or to lend support, please visit www.soar-us.org/sandiego or e-mail us at SanDiego@soar-us.org.