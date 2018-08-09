Funeral Notice: Rose Zaroug Dekermenjian

ROSE ZAROUG DEKERMENJIAN

Born on January 19, 1945 in Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in law and relative Rose Zaroug Dekermejian, who passed away on August 2, 2018.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Church Of The Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Garo Dekermenjian

Daughter & Son-in Law, Lisa and Daniel Beyer

Daughter & Son-in Law, Tina and Marcel Coronado

Grandchildren, Kiara, Maya, Sylvanna, Joaquin and Rio Coronado

Aunt, Anahid Keshishian

Cousin, Panos and Narine Keshishian and children

Cousin, Razmig and Salpi Keshishian and children

Cousin, Tsolag and Gilda Keshishian and children

Cousin, Taline Yetenekian-Keshishian and children

Late Uncle’s Wife, Armenouhi Boghossian

Cousin, Sossy and Khatchig Atamian and children

Cousin, Arpy and Koko Ounjian and children

Cousin, Nora and Varouj Hallajian and children

Cousin, Hovig and Knar Mirakian and daughter (Beirut, Lebanon)

Sister-In Law, Loulou Kaloghian and children (Australia)

Sister-In Law, Maro and Misak Elmayan and children (Lebanon)

Brother-In Law, Haroutioun and Suzie Dekermenjian and children (Aleppo, Syria)

And extended families and friends.