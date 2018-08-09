Funeral Notice: Rose Zaroug Dekermenjian

ROSE ZAROUG DEKERMENJIAN
Born on January 19, 1945 in Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in law and relative Rose Zaroug Dekermejian, who passed away on August 2, 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Church Of The Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Garo Dekermenjian
Daughter & Son-in Law, Lisa and Daniel Beyer
Daughter & Son-in Law, Tina and Marcel Coronado
Grandchildren, Kiara, Maya, Sylvanna, Joaquin and Rio Coronado
Aunt, Anahid Keshishian
Cousin, Panos and Narine Keshishian and children
Cousin, Razmig and Salpi Keshishian and children
Cousin, Tsolag and Gilda Keshishian and children
Cousin, Taline Yetenekian-Keshishian and children
Late Uncle’s Wife, Armenouhi Boghossian
Cousin, Sossy and Khatchig Atamian and children
Cousin, Arpy and Koko Ounjian and children
Cousin, Nora and Varouj Hallajian and children
Cousin, Hovig and Knar Mirakian and daughter (Beirut, Lebanon)
Sister-In Law, Loulou Kaloghian and children (Australia)
Sister-In Law, Maro and Misak Elmayan and children (Lebanon)
Brother-In Law, Haroutioun and Suzie Dekermenjian and children (Aleppo, Syria)
And extended families and friends.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.