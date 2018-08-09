Dr. Alina Dorian Appointed to L.A. County Public Health Commission

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Tuesday appointed Dr. Alina Dorian to serve as her appointee to the Los Angeles County Public Health Commission.

Dr. Dorian is the principal of the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and is the Associate Dean for Practice at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). She is a trainer with various Public Health Departments. She has served as a professor at UCLA and a lecturer for the Loma Linda University. She received a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, with an emphasis in Botanical Sciences and her Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health in International Health, Health Systems Management.

“The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Board – wholeheartedly congratulates Dr. Dorian on this prestigious appointment, and we are certain that she will continue to bring pride to our community through her public service, dedication and professional expertise,” stated ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“We are truly grateful to Supervisor Kathryn Barger for accepting our nomination of Dr. Dorian as an honoree during April’s Armenian History Awareness Month and for identifying her through this introduction as a worthy candidate for this position. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Supervisor Barger on a host of issues which are important to our community, and we thank her for her service and friendship,” added Hovsepian.

The Public Health Commission examines the management of delivery of public health services to all cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County as well as the management and response to emerging public health issues. This provides a necessary level of accountability and oversight for DPH, the Board of Supervisors, and the residents of Los Angeles County. Commission members are active in their respective roles in their communities, lending a voice to DPH’s work that supports the Department’s mission to protect health, prevent disease and promote the health and well-being of all persons in Los Angeles County.