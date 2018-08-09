Diaspora Ministry Introduces ‘Neruzh’ Program

A program that was often mentioned during Armenia’s Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan’s visit to Los Angeles was officially introduced by the ministry on Tuesday.

Below is the official announcement:

“Neruzh” is initiated and organized by the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia in close cooperation with the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and with the support of the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) foundation, the United World Colleges (UWC) Dilijan, the Impact Hub Yerevan, and the Russian-Armenian University.

What is “Neruzh”?

It is a Diaspora Youth Startup Program for young entrepreneurs of Armenian descent who wish to bring their startup ideas and projects to Armenia.

To apply:

You should be an Armenian living abroad or an Armenian from the Diaspora residing in Armenia for a period of 6 months maximum before submitting your application.

At least one (co)founder should be of Armenian descent.

You should be 18-35 years old.

You should be ready to reside and build your startup in Armenia or Artsakh.

Your startup field should fit into one or more of the following target sectors and their subsectors:

Agriculture

Tourism

Innovative Technologies

What happens next?

The screening committee will choose up to 100 best applications according to the eligibility requirements and selection criteria listed on the programme website.

The participants will be introduced to Armenia and its business environment.

2 members from each selected startup/team will be invited to participate in the startup programme which will take place from 16 th to the 21 st of December 2018 at the UWC, Dilijan.

to the 21 of December 2018 at the UWC, Dilijan. At the end of the startup program a pitching event will be held, where up to 10 best teams will receive Innovation Grants and Ecosystem Awards once they settle in Armenia or Artsakh.

Innovation Grants and Ecosystem Awards include the following:

Each winning team will receive a grant of up to 15 million drams after settling in Armenia or Artsakh .

At the same time Innovation Grants winners will receive the Ecosystem Awards that cover:

Free legal and taxation consulting.

Membership in FAST Startup Studio for 4 months with full coaching program and co-working space.

8 month Fellowship program at Impact Hub Yerevan including incubation, mentorship and access to a professional workspace.

Mentorship and coaching by field experts.

Support of partner organizations.

Why Armenia?

Opportunity to come live in the homeland

Unique opportunities for Diaspora Armenians to do business in Armenia

Possibility to receive strong support from the Government of Armenia

Assistance in relocation and settlement in Armenia

Capacity to create employment opportunities in Armenia

Support Armenia to enhance its startup ecosystem

If you have a startup and are a Diaspora Armenian, do nоt to miss this opportunity, apply to the “Neruzh” prorgam before September 13, 2018.