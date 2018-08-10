Mardig and Nora Bouldoukian Donate $10,000 to Asbarez

The couple becomes a sponsor of Asbarez’s 110th anniversary celebration in October

LITTLE ARMENIA—Long-time supporters of Asbarez, Mr. & Mrs. Mardig and Nora Bouldhoukian, in response to the newspaper’s appeal became sponsors of Asbarez’s 110th anniversary celebration by donating $10,000.

Mardig Bouldoukian has a long and storied history in the development of the Hollywood and Little Armenia Armenian-American community. He currently serves as the chairman of the St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees.

Through their generosity the Bouldoukians have joined Mr. & Mrs. Meher and Satig Der-Ohanessian who were the first to become sponsors of this milestone celebration.

Asbarez’s 110th Anniversary Celebration banquet will take place on Sunday, October 21 at Baghramian Hall in Montebello.