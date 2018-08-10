Mardig and Nora Bouldoukian Donate $10,000 to Asbarez

The couple becomes a sponsor of Asbarez’s 110th anniversary celebration in October
LITTLE ARMENIA—Long-time supporters of Asbarez, Mr. & Mrs. Mardig and Nora Bouldhoukian, in response to the newspaper’s appeal became sponsors of Asbarez’s 110th anniversary celebration by donating $10,000.
Mardig Bouldoukian has a long and storied history in the development of the Hollywood and Little Armenia Armenian-American community. He currently serves as the chairman of the St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees.
Through their generosity the Bouldoukians have joined Mr. & Mrs. Meher and Satig Der-Ohanessian who were the first to become sponsors of this milestone celebration.
Asbarez’s 110th Anniversary Celebration banquet will take place on Sunday, October 21 at Baghramian Hall in Montebello.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.