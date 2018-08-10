Prelacy Hosts Dinner Reception in Honor of Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan’s Episcopal Ordination

View Photo Gallery: Prelacy Executive Council Chair Garo Eshigian and his wife, Sosse with the Vicar General cut the cake Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian Western Prelacy Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan The head table at the reception Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan was one of the officials present at the event Prelate Mardirossian and Vicar General Donoyan with the Prelacy Executive Council The Prelate and the Vicar General with the Prelacy Religious Council and clerics Members of the Catholicosate Executive Council Right Rev Muron Aznikian Master of Ceremonies Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian Member of the Catholicosate Executive Council Vahe Yacoubian Prelacy Executive Council chairman Garo Eshgian Prelacy Executive Council Vice-Chair Meher Der Ohanessian Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary Guild chariwoman Dzovig Zeitlian Bishop Donoyan with the Prelacy Ladies' Auxiliary Guild Representatives of SARF, the ANCA-WR and AMBDR Representatives of the Hamazkayin and ARS The VIcar General with representatives of the AYF The hall was filled with well wishers to Bishop Donoyan

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—Under the auspices and in the presence of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, by an initiative of the Prelacy’s Religious and Executive councils, a dinner reception was hosted on August 3 at the Prelacy in honor of Vicar General H.G. Torkom Donoyan’s Episcopal ordination.

In attendance were members of the Western Prelacy family, including H.E. Archbishop Yeprem Tabakian, Catholicosate Central Executive members Vahe Yacoubian and Gaydzag Zetlian, ARF Central Committee Political Chair Avedik Izmirlian, the representative of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Razmik Stepanian, the mayor of Glendale, Zareh Sinanyan, members of the Religious Council and Clergy, current and former members of the Executive Council, parishes Boards of Trustees Chairs, Ladies Auxiliary, and representatives of the Armenian Relief Society-Western Region, Homenetmen Western Region, Hamazkayin-Western Region, ANC-Western Region, Armenian Bar Association, “Ararat Home,” Syrian Relief Fund, Armenian Bone Marrow Registry, AYF and Asbarez newpaper.

The event was organized by a special committee comprised of members from the Religious council, Executive Council and the Ladies Auxiliary.

Following a cocktail hour, guests were invited into the “Dikran and Zarouhi Der Ghazarian” hall, where the official program commenced with the Lord’s Prayer led by the Prelate, and welcoming remarks made by Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian, who served as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies. Fr. Bedourian read Bishop Torkom Donoyan’s biography and achievements, and wished him continued success and service, full of faith and wisdom.

On behalf of the Executive Council, Vice-Chair Mher Der Ohannesian gave the welcoming remarks, congratulating Bishop Torkom Donoyan on his Episcopal ordination, and stated “We are confident with your youthful and charismatic persona, and by the guidance and experience of Prelate Moushegh Mardirossian, you will have a positive influence and contribute to the life of the Church and the Western Prelacy.” Congratulatory remarks were also made by the Ladies Auxiliary chairwoman, Dzovig Zetlian who also wished Bishop Torkom Donoyan success in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Religious Council and Clergy, Very Rev. Fr. Muron Aznikian, Chairman, he also congratulated Bishop Torkom Donoyan, mentioning that in the Old Testament, the Israelites were victorious in their battles only when they were united with Moses. Therefore, to be victorious in our spiritual battles, we must also be united. He also wished Bishop Torkom Donoyan strength and long years of service to the Church.

The Chairman of the Executive Council, Garo Eshgian, (who is also the Episcopal Ordination Godfather of Bishop Torkom Donoyan,) gave his congratulatory remarks, stating “It is an immense honor, privilege and spiritually uplifting to be the Episcopal Ordination Godfather of Bishop Torkom Donoyan.” He also added, “The lives of the clergy, especially the monks are not that simple due to the challenges which they face, especially in a large community that we have here.” Eshgian reiterated that the role of a Godfather is permanent; therefore he promised his continued support for Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

Catholicosate Central Executive member Vahe Yacoubian also gave his congratulatory remarks. He emphasized on the characteristics of a clergyman and a leader, and wished Bishop Torkom Donoyan to serve with these characteristics which will aide him in overcoming various challenges facing our Church.

Eshgian and his, Sosse joined the Bishop for the cutting of the cake.

Bishop Torkom Donoyan first of all thanked God for blessing him with this special rank and stated “When God entrusts somebody with any rank or duty, He also instills in him the capabilities to accomplish the tasks.” He also expressed his gratitude and thanked His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, Prelate Mardirossian, Prelate, members of the Executive Council, also all the committee members who made the night possible and to the guests. In his remarks, he quoted St. Nerses Shnorhali’s words, stating “Unity in essentials… and love in everything.”

He mentioned, “The most important things in life are; Homeland, Church and National identity. And as servants of those three, we must unify around their values and be strengthened together with understanding and love, in order to overcome all types of challenges which we will face.”

Finally, the Prelate, was invited to give his closing remarks. His Eminence first thanked the guests and congratulated those who gave their heartfelt congratulatory remarks, also the members of the Religious and Executive councils in organizing this successful event. The Prelate once again congratulated Bishop Torkom Donoyan on his Episcopal ordination, and emphasized that unity and love are the most important values for success, especially in the betterment of our spiritual needs of the Prelacy, with which he wished the Vicar General will lead his mission.

The Prelate wished him success in all of his future endeavors. “I wish that God bestows upon you steadfast service, full of love and renewed energy to fulfill your mission, to achieve higher ranks and serve for the glory of God and the progress of our Church, Catholicosate and the Western Prelacy.” stressed the Prelate.

During dinner, guests enjoyed musical entertainment by Greg Hosharian on the piano and vocalist Hermine Amiryan.

The evening concluded with the benediction, “Maghterk Hayrabedagan” and “Cilicia.”