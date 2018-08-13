ANCA San Gabriel Valley Endorses Ashod Mooradian for Montebello City Council

MONTEBELLO, Calif.—In a room full of elected officials, community leaders and members during Ashod Mooradian’s inaugural campaign event, the Armenian National Committee of America – San Gabriel Valley Chapter announced its official endorsement for his bid for the Montebello City Council. A strong pillar of the community, Mooradian has time and again demonstrated his commitment to protecting and furthering issues important to Armenian-Americans in one of LA’s oldest and most diverse Armenian settlements.

“On behalf of the ANCA San Gabriel Valley, we are not only proud, but also very excited to announce our endorsement of an incredibly qualified and deserving candidate for City Council,” said Board Member Greg Hovanessian.

Calling Mooradian’s candidacy “a point of pride for the Armenian community,” the organization is looking forward to the election of an individual who can not only lead Montebello fiscally and responsibly, but also both preserve and foster the Armenian demographic’s rich cultural and historical ties to the city, particularly in terms of the preservation of the historic Armenian Genocide Memorial, the continuation of genocide education both within the city and the larger school district, and the strengthening of Montebello’s relationship with Stepanakert, its sister city in Artsakh.

In addition to serving Montebello as a City Treasurer who brought reform, progress, and transparency to the office, Mooradian extends his contributions via his role as a trustee of the Holy Cross Cathedral board, as well as his involvement in a number of Armenian organizations, including the Armenian Relief Society, the Montebello chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), and the Montebello Armenian Cultural Foundation. Previously, he also served on the board of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region. Other groups he has supported or been actively involved in include the American Heart Association, the Beverly Hospital Foundation, the Friends of the Montebello Unified School District Foundation, Kiwanis, LACDP, the Montebello Chamber of Commerce, the Montebello Citizen’s Patrol, the Montebello Police Officers Association, the Red Cross, the SEIU, and the Montebello Firefighters Association. He is also Vice President of the East Los Angeles College Foundation.

“For over 30 years, the Armenian National Committee of America, San Gabriel Valley has stood for positive change in Montebello, taking on all of the toughest issues through activism and coalition building,” Mooradian said. “I am honored and proud to have received the ANCA-SGV endorsement.”

Upon announcing his candidacy, Mooradian also received endorsements from Mayor of Montebello Vanessa Delgado, Montebello Councilmembers Art Barajas and Jack Hadjinian, Bell Gardens Councilmember Pedro Aceituno, Santa Fe Springs Councilmember Joe Angel Zamora, and LACCD Trustee David Vela.

Mooradian is currently a candidate for Montebello City Council. An attorney with an established history of serving his community, Mooradian looks forward to leading the city into a more thriving future. In addition to his role as City Treasurer and his work for the aforementioned organizations, Mooradian was also appointed to the State Bar of California as a prosecutor. Involved in many critical cases filed by the bar against offender attorneys, Mooradian played a key role in protecting the public from lawyers who violated their ethical duties and obligations.

Community members are encouraged to get involved in helping Ashod Mooradian’s campaign and may follow him on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AshodMooradian/. Elections for Montebello City Council will take place on November 6. To vote, you must be registered. If you are not registered to vote, you can do so online by visiting https://registertovote.ca.gov.