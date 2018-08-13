Funeral Notice: Ilya Pedros Keshishian

ILYA PEDROS KESHISHIAN

Born on September 9, 1918, in Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and relative Ilya Keshishian, who passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Old North Church, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

A memorial service followed by internment will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Church Of The Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vartouhi Keshishian

Daughter, Noune and Sarkis Sepetjian and children, Elizabeth and Paul

Daughter, Takuhi and Harout Simonian and son, Paul

Granddaughter, Anita and Haik Pogosian

Sister, Azatuhi Sabsezian and children (Gyumri)

Nephews, Kejejian Families (Gyumri)

And the entire Kejejian, Bchtikian, Khzrtzian, Simonian, Sepetjian, Bakalian, Anatolian and Kakilian familes, relatives and friends

Memorial reception will follow at Marquis Banquet Hall, 811 E. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91205.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Prelacy, Ilya Keshishian Memorial Fund.