Portantino Honors Homenetmen on its 100th Anniversary at the State Capitol

SACAREMANTO—Senator Anthony J. Portantino on August 9 honored the Homenetmen on its 100th anniversary at the California State Capitol. Leaders and scouts from the Homenetmen were recognized on the floor of the State Senate with a resolution from Portantino who were joined by senators Kevin De León and Scott Wilk. Similar recognition was also conducted on the Assembly floor by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

“I am proud to represent the 25th Senate District which is home to five Homenetmen chapters. For the last century the organization has remained true to its motto, ‘Elevate Yourself and Others With You’ which has instilled our youth with the importance of civic responsibility as they strive for collective excellence. I am happy to recognize the efforts of the Homenetmen in our communities.” commented Senator Portantino.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, also known as Homenetmen was founded in 1918 and is a non-profit organization that has served over 800,000 youth in five continents. The organizations mission is to prepare exemplary law-abiding citizens by providing physical and health education, endowing the mind and the soul with the finest spirit of sportsmanship and understanding of responsibility and honor.

“I am humbled to represent such an amazing youth oriented organization with 100 years of rich history. On behalf of Homenetmen, I am grateful to Senator Portantino and Assemblymember Nazarian for recognizing our century of positive influence on our youth,” concluded Manuel Marselian, Chair of Homenetmen Western Region Executive Committee.

The first chapter in the United States was established in 1968. Since then it has provided the Armenian-American youth with moral, physical and social education, while exposing them to the Armenian culture and heritage. The Homenetmen experience is one of lasting association, altruism, and benevolence. Homenetmen’s motto is a constant reminder of the fundamental object of the organization.