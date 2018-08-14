ANCA-WR Interns to Recognized at 2018 ANCA-WR Gala

Last year's interns being recognized at the 2017 ANCA-WR GalaT The Leo Sarkisian interns from the Western Region with Congressman Brad Sherman ANCA-WR 2018 summer interns with Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan ANCA-WR Spring interns Robert Mouradian (left) and Sarkis Kamberian The 2017 fall session interns

GLENDALE—During its 2018 Gala, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region will recognize and honor its 11 interns from the past year who participated in the regional as well as the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship programs. The Gala will take place on Sunday, October 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

This year’s internship program participants include Erik Adamyan, Lilit Danelyan, Zohrab Tomboulian, Robert Mouradian, Sarkis Kamberian, Aundrea Issakhanian, Nicole Arslanian, Taleen Nazarian, Lilit Bazikyan, Christopher Khachadour, and Lucine Mikhanjian.

In the last year, the ANCA-WR was fortunate to host three summer interns, two spring interns, and three interns in the fall of 2017. In addition, the ANCA-WR sent three interns to participate in the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program in Washington during the summer.

“When an intern chooses to apply to the internship program, they have chosen the trajectory of growth. While ‘choosing’ to apply to a program is an option, the experience throughout the internship is inevitable progress and professional life skills gained for the near-future,” said ANCA-WR Project Coordinator Lori Sinanian. “Recognizing the interns for the completion of the program, for over the top volunteerism portrayed, means experiencing a celebratory moment together, in the same room, of volunteerism that is reciprocal for oneself and HyeTad.”

Throughout the year, the interns played a significant role in the activities of the ANCA-WR whether it was with the Education Luncheon, elections, the April 24 March For Justice, and the annual gala. A majority of the interns have also continued their involvement and currently serve on our various committees. The interns have also displayed their passion and commitment to the Armenian Cause by remaining involved and playing active roles in their respective communities.

Meet our interns:

Fall 2017 Interns:

Erik Adamyan is a recent graduate from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona (CPP) where he studied History and an employee at City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Department. Before transferring to CPP, Adamyan was the President of Glendale Community College’s Armenian Students Association, where he helped organize numerous cultural and educational events for the Armenian and non-Armenian campus community. He was also part of the Glendale Community College’s Men’s soccer program for two years. After taking part in ANCA-WR’s Advocacy Day, he saw at firsthand how effective and powerful political advocacy could be, and quickly became interested in working closely with the ANCA to help promote Armenia and Artsakh related issues and concerns. In his spare time, Adamyan enjoys watching and playing soccer and also spending time with his friends and family.

Lilit Danelyan is currently the Communications Director of the Southern California Armenian Democrats, an organization she got involved in during and after the ANCA-WR internship. She’s currently a student at Glendale Community College. Lilit participated in the ANCA-WR fall session internship because she saw it as an opportunity for her to give back to a community like Glendale that has given so much to her. As an Armenian, she feels that she has inherited the responsibility of carrying the Armenian community and its interests forward and triumphing in the struggle for justice.

Zohrab Tomboulian moved to California in 2015 from Detroit Michigan to further his education after graduating from AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School. While he was in Michigan, he was involved in many Armenian organizations such as Homenetmen, AYF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, and Hamazkayin. Zohrab is currently attending Glendale Community College and will be attending the University of California Irvine with a major in cognitive science. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree, he plans on attending medical school. In his free time, Zohrab spends time working on starting his non-profit organization, which is to help better the lives of developing nation orphans.

Spring 2018 Interns:

Robert Mouradian, a graduate from Canterbury High School in New Milford, CT, is currently beginning his Junior year at UCLA majoring in Economics after transferring from Glendale Community College. Mouradian was born and raised in Armenia, and eventually moved to Moscow to resume his education. Mouradian was an active member of the Armenian Student Association at GCC. He has served as the Secretary of the Armenian Student Association (ASA) and as the Treasurer. Mouradian has previously interned for Grekko Fruta AE, where he assisted in refining the business plan, and conducted market research for olives. In Armenia, he interned for Prudence Law Firm, where he organized and maintained law libraries, documents and case files.

Sarkis Kamberian is a Glendale High School graduate and recently began his collegiate career as an Information Systems major, for information security, at California State University, Northridge (CSUN). In high school, he was heavily involved in his martial arts program. He is currently an instructor recently at AKMA Burbank and is teaching a variety of students. Kamberian has volunteered with his high school through numerous activities including several clothing drives for Armenia. Kamberian participated in the ANCA-WR internship because he believes that the internship provides an opportunity to become a successful leader while giving back to the Armenian community.

Summer 2018 Interns:

Aundrea Issakhanian is a recent graduate from Fordham University in New York. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in Business Administration. Throughout her time in New York, she continued her involvement in the Armenian community by becoming involved with organizations such as the Armenian Youth Federation New York “Hyortik” Chapter and the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America. Aundrea plans to continue her studies and attend law school in the near future. She hopes that with her time spent at the ANCA-WR, she will better acclimate herself with the workings of the ANCA, particularly on the different avenues in which the ANCA advocates politically for the Armenian cause. In her spare time, Aundrea enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends, and travelling.

Taleen Nazarian is a rising junior at the University of California, Irvine, majoring in Political Science and Social Policy and Public Service. She is actively involved in the Armenian Students’ Association, as the former Cultural Chair and the upcoming All-ASA Representative. She has planned cultural shows, booths, and events on campus, which have helped to increase awareness about the Armenian Genocide as well as her Armenian heritage and culture. Throughout the years, she has developed a very strong tie to her Armenian identity and becoming involved with the ANCA gives her the opportunity to give back to her community and fight for the Armenian cause. She is incredibly passionate about advocating for human and civil rights globally and envisions herself working in government affairs in the future. In her spare time, Taleen enjoys going hiking, going to the beach, and spending time with family.

Nicole Arslanian is currently a sophomore at the University of Southern California where she studies Political Science and is on a pre-law track. She is a member of the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) and is a part of the USC Society of Women in the Law club. Before attending USC, Nicole attended A.G.B.U Manoogian-Demirdjian School where she was Team Captain of the Girls Varsity Basketball team and ran in the Varsity Cross-Country team. Additionally, she was Vice President of the Student Council and Co-Founder and Secretary of the Defeat Diabetes Club. She is excited to work with the ANCA-WR to ensure Armenian voices are heard and to get more involved within the Armenian community. In her free time, Nicole enjoys to play basketball, spend time with family and friends, and watching movies.

ANCA Leo Sarkisian Interns:

Lilit Bazikyan is a rising junior at the University of California, Berkeley. She was previously involved with the ANCA-Glendale Chapter as an intern and was awarded ANCA-Glendale Youth Activist Award for her exceptional dedication to her community. She will obtain her Bachelor’s of Science in Mathematics in 2020. Lilit plans to continue her education by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Economics; using her education and experience, she is hoping to have a positive impact by shaping economic policy.

Christopher Khachadour is a senior at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) majoring in History and Political Science. He is the president of Alpha Epsilon Omega, the Armenian Fraternity at UCI, and has been a member of the Armenian Students’ Association at UCI for the past four years, having previously served as Cultural Director and Vice President. This spring he was granted the OC Trex UCI Armenian Studies Scholarship and awarded a certificate in Conflict Analysis and Resolution by the UCI International Studies Program. Christopher is also a longtime member of the AYF Pasadena “Nigol Touman” Chapter.

Lucine Mikhanjian was raised in Orange County, and is a recent graduate from the University of California, Riverside with a B.A. in Public Policy. After serving as a Student Ambassador for the UCR School of Public Policy, and interning for the Mayor of Riverside, she aspires to a career in public service to help advance Armenia’s standing in the world.

The interns will join the stage with fellow honorees Serj Tankian http://asbarez.com/174163/serj-tankian-to-receive-anca-wr-peoples-champion-award/, Baroness Caroline Cox http://asbarez.com/174018/baroness-cox-to-receive-advocate-for-justice-award-at-anca-wr-gala/ , and the “Architects of Denial” team http://asbarez.com/173839/architects-of-denial-team-to-be-honored-at-2018-anca-wr-gala/ .

Stay tuned for more information on ticket sales and the announcement of additional prestigious honorees. For more information, visit our Facebook page. For any additional questions, email info@ancawr.org or call 818-500-1918.