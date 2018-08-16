Code 3 Angels Continues Training Programs in Armenia and Artsakh

VIEW GALLERY: Code 3 Angels volunteers teach life saving skills in Artsakh and Armenia

Code 3 Angels is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 to bring emergency medical services skills and training, including but not limited to CPR and first aid, to people in developing nations such as Armenia as well as underprivileged communities throughout the United States.

“Our motto is ‘every life counts’ and our vision is to implement sustainable programs that improve pediatric and adult rapid assessment and resuscitation skills among health care providers” said Joseph Krikorian, founder and chairman of Code 3 Angels.

Code 3 Angels has provided basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid, automated external defibrillator (AED) and first responder training to individuals, groups, and healthcare professionals in Armenia, Lebanon, Mexico and the United States. Code 3 Angels’ certified instructors trained local firefighters, doctors, lifeguards and hotel staff in Riviera Maya, and in Beirut held CPR and AED training sessions throughout the region.

Joseph has been an active member in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and various organizations in the Armenian community in Pasadena, and participated in relief efforts in Armenia and Artsakh where it became evident to him that he should also bring these much needed life saving techniques to his homeland.

In fall of 2017, Code 3 Angels embarked on its first lifesaving mission to Armenia and conducted general first responder and pediatric emergency care training in Yerevan, Gyumri, Dzaghgatsor and Artsakh. These free training sessions were held at Tumo centers in Yerevan and Stepanakert, medical facilities in Vanatsor and Dzghgatsor, and the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri where various community members and organizations attended. The Code 3 Angels program was well received and trained over 300 people throughout the region.

In May, Joseph and the Code 3 Angels staff and volunteers returned to Armenia and Artsakh to continue educating and training various communities and medical professionals. On May 30, 2018, they trained students at Yerevan State Medical University in basic life support. During the morning of June 5th they trained officers and support staff at the police department in Talin then returned to the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri where they conducted similar sessions for the community members. The following day on June 6th at the Aram Manoukian Youth Center in Yerevan, they trained more community members, primarily comprised of youth.

In Code 3 Angels’ continued efforts to assist Artsakh, Joseph and his team met with Artsakh’s Defense Minister and Minister of Health to implement a collaborative country-wide plan to train all school nurses in basic life support and all teachers in first aid and CPR. “We will put together a plan and work closely with the minister to go from region to region to successfully complete this mission, after which we will continue to work with the Minister to assess needs and add additional training programs,” said Raffi Senekeremian, Operations Manager for Code 3 Angels.

Joseph also met with Sassoun Sarukhanyan, Chief of the Stepanakert fire department where they discussed a comprehensive department-wide fire and rescue training program to be implemented by Code 3 Angels in the near future. Meanwhile, Code 3 Angels will work on providing supplies on an as needed basis.

“We look forward to continuing to provide these much-needed lifesaving trainings free of charge to Armenia and Artsakh,” said Joseph Krikorian as he went on to explain “since our training began in various cities in Armenia, more lives have been saved.”

For more information and to find out how you can help or sponsor, contact Code 3 Angels at info@code3angels.org or visit the organization’s website at https://www.code3angels.org/

