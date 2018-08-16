Funeral Notice: Karnig Shahinian

KARNIG SHAHINIAN

Born on October 10, 1927, in Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Karnig Shahinian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Church Of The Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his;

Wife, Maro Shahinian

Son, Dr. Hrayr and Leslie Shahinian and children, Alexander and Karina

Daughter, Houry and Vatche Dakessian and children, Nareg, Alik and Ari

Daughter, Lara and Raffi Dilsizian

And relatives and friends