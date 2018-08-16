Funeral Notice: Karnig Shahinian

KARNIG SHAHINIAN
Born on October 10, 1927, in Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Karnig Shahinian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Church Of The Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his;
Wife, Maro Shahinian
Son, Dr. Hrayr and Leslie Shahinian and children, Alexander and Karina
Daughter, Houry and Vatche Dakessian and children, Nareg, Alik and Ari
Daughter, Lara and Raffi Dilsizian
And relatives and friends
