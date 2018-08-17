German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on August 24, the Armenian government announced Friday.
During the visit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will conduct high-level talks with the German Chancellor after which the two are expected to address the press.
The German Chancellor will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and visit the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide memorial complex.
