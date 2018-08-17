Artsakh Army Thwarts Azerbaijani Attack

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh Armed Forces on Friday thwarted an attack by Azerbaijani forces who at around midnight Thursday and early hours of Friday, attempted to attack an Artsakh military unit in the north of the Azerbaijani border, known as the line of contact.

The Defense Army units detected the actions of some 15 Azerbaijani combat units on time and pushed them back to their starting positions.

The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the shooting. The data on the losses of the Azerbaijani forces are being verified.

The Azerbaijani side is regularly takes similar steps to check the preparedness and vigilance of the Artsakh soldiers, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Davit Babayan said, commenting on the late night attempt to breach the border.

“Nothing extraordinary has taken pace. The Azerbaijani side again made an attempt and completely failed. Overall, the situation is under control, and there is no manifestation of weakness, or even panic by our side, and there cannot be,” added Babayan.

The president’s spokesperson said that the situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border is border and credited the vigilance and preparedness of the Artsakh border units..

“We know the level of deceit and hatred of the enemy. The fact that it fails such terrorist attempts shows that the strategic upper-hand remains with the [Artsakh] Defense Army,” explained Babayan.