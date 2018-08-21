ANCA-OC and Ari Guiragos Faculty Meet with Rep. Lou Correa

SANTA ANA, Calif.—On August 14, representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America – Orange County Chapter along with faculty from the Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School met with Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) at his district office.

Congressman Correa, is a former California State Assemblyman and former Orange County Board Supervisor who was elected to his first term in the United States House of Representatives in November 2016. Congressman Correa represents the 46th Congressional District of California, which includes areas of Anaheim, Orange, and Santa Ana.

During the meeting ANCA-OC expressed appreciation to the Congressman for being a member of the Armenian Caucus and his support on issues pertaining to the Armenian Genocide and Genocide Prevention.

Discussions included a broad range of topics of interest to the Armenian-American community including the importance of growing the U.S.- Armenia economic relationship and continued support of demining efforts of the HALO Trust in Artsakh. Principal of AGM Armenian school, Ms. Sanan Shirinian, brought up encouraging young Armenian-Americans especially alumni of the school to become more engaged and involved in local and national politics with the creation of internship opportunities.

ANCA OC is the Orange County chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, and part of the most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of activists and supporters, and activists throughout Orange County and affiliated organizations and institutions in the region, it advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of local and national issues.