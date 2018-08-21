What the U.S. Can Learn from Artsakh

In May, Paul Von Blum, is Senior Lecturer in African American Studies and Communication Studies at UCLA, along with his wife Ruth, one of his students, Varant Anmahouni and Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian visited Artsakh, where he had the opportunity to meet with government officials, local university students and become acquainted with the country, a topic he has incorporated in his teachings.

Last week, he published an article in Truthdig.com about his impressions of Artsakh and ponders “What can the U.S. Learn From a Tiny Republic in the Caucasus.”

“So why should any of this matter to a U.S. population with its own pressing problems?” asks Von Blum in the Truthdig piece.

“Artsakh’s population of 150,000 is hardly bigger than Pomona, Calif., but its struggle is one Americans would be wise to observe. It is a democratic country, with its own strengths and flaws, living in a state of neither peace nor war; it has held free and open elections, certified as such by international observers. On this criteria alone, the country deserves Americans’ recognition and support,” said Von Blum.

