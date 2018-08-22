Lebanon ARF Central Committee Meets with Pashinyan

YEREVAN—A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Lebanon on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed cooperation between Lebanon and Armenia, as well as the role the Lebanese Armenian community has played and will continue to play in the development of Armenia.

The delegation, headed by the Central Committee’s chairman and Lebanese parliament member Hagop Pakradouni, included Lebanon’s tourism minister Avedis Gidanian and CC member Raffi Ashkarian, met with the prime minister for more than an hour.

The sides discussed the positive elements of the Velvet Revolution and the people’s expectations to that end, including the imperative to advance those by the Diaspora, especially the Lebanese Armenian community.

As part of the large ARF family, the Lebanon Central Committee members emphasized to Pashinyan the importance for the revolution to succeed and conveyed the ARF’s willingness and readiness in strengthening that process. It was also stressed that to tackle obstacles and difficulties in is imperative to preserve the people’s unity and spirit of cooperation, to counter any dubious effort to disrupt the success of the revolution.

The ARF delegation also conveyed to Pashinyan the Lebanese Armenians’ willingness and resolve—as has been proven in the past—to positively advance efforts to strengthen Artsakh and Armenia, but also to express its concern over lapses and trepidations.

The ARF representatives also expressed their willingness to help advance economic, social, political cultural and tourism relations between Armenia and Lebanon.

Pashinyan said that for him Lebanon, the Lebanese Armenian community and its youth have a special significance for him, especially the support and solidarity they demonstrated during the revolution, expressing his gratitude for the meeting.

The prime minister also stressed the imperative to continue the cooperation and dialogue for the success of the revolution by bringing together robust political forces.