Funeral Notice: Hacob Shirvanian

HACOB SHIRVANIAN

Born on August 17, 1923, Iran

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Hacob Shirvanian. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Glendale, California on August 23, 2018.

For over 60 years, Hacob was a community leader and supporter of numerous Southern California organizations, including the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Educational Foundation, Armenian National Committee, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Armenian Relief Society, Adventist Health Glendale, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and many others.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 30, at 12 noon at Hall of Liberty, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills,

He is survived by:

Daughter: Alice and Vahak Petrossian

Son: Armen Shirvanian

Grandson and family: Chris, Melody, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine Petrossian

Grandson: Shant Petrossian

Sister: Savey and Ralph Tufenkian

Brother: Kosti and Marian Shirvanian

In-Law: Tania Petrossian and family

Nieces, nephews and relatives: Aykanian, Donoian, Gregory, Gordian, Hacopian, Hanessian, Kalemkiarian, Kurchian, Matevosian, Shirvanian, Tufenkian and Wolfe families

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACF – Shirvanian Youth Center or the Armenian Educational Foundation.