Funeral Notice: Hacob Shirvanian

HACOB SHIRVANIAN
Born on August 17, 1923, Iran
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Hacob Shirvanian. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Glendale, California on August 23, 2018.
For over 60 years, Hacob was a community leader and supporter of numerous Southern California organizations, including the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Educational Foundation, Armenian National Committee, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Armenian Relief Society, Adventist Health Glendale, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and many others.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 30, at 12 noon at Hall of Liberty, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills,
He is survived by:
Daughter: Alice and Vahak Petrossian
Son: Armen Shirvanian
Grandson and family: Chris, Melody, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine Petrossian
Grandson: Shant Petrossian
Sister: Savey and Ralph Tufenkian
Brother: Kosti and Marian Shirvanian
In-Law: Tania Petrossian and family
Nieces, nephews and relatives: Aykanian, Donoian, Gregory, Gordian, Hacopian, Hanessian, Kalemkiarian, Kurchian, Matevosian, Shirvanian, Tufenkian and Wolfe families
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACF – Shirvanian Youth Center or the Armenian Educational Foundation.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.