Calif. Armenian Legislative Caucus Welcomes 2 New Members

SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus added two new members to its ranks: Assemblymembers Jesse Gabriel and Luz Rivas. Gabriel and Rivas join fellow members: Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León, Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Scott Wilk, Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, Assemblymember Kansen Chu, Assembly Republican Leader Brian Dahle, Assemblymember Heath Flora, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

“The Armenian-American community has contributed so much to the San Fernando Valley and the State of California. I am proud to be an honorary member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, and look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Armenian-Americans have a seat at the table and a voice in the policymaking process.” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel

“I am honored to have been awarded the privilege of joining the Armenian Caucus. I look forward to learning more about the culture, and to cultivating relationships with leadership both in the Capitol and at home in the district. The Armenian community has faced persecution for far too long, and I hope to protect and promote the goals and ideals of such a resilient culture throughout California.” Assemblymember Luz Rivas

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.