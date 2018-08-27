In Artsakh Pashinyan Discusses Strengthening Army

STEPANAKERT—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, over the weekend, visited Artsakh, where he met with the country’s leaders to discuss cooperation and military affairs. This was Pashinyan’s third visit to Artsakh since becoming prime minister in May.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian’s office issued two short announcements regarding the visit. Sahakian and Pashinyan’s delegation discussed way to strengthen cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh.

Later in the day, another meeting was held with both leaders in attendance at the Artsakh Army headquarters. This meeting focused on military affairs and, according to the presidential press office, way to strengthen the army.

Accompanying Pashinyan on his visit were Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and the Army’s Chief of Staff Artak Davtyan. In addition to meeting with President Sahakian, the Armenian delegation also met with Commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces General Levon Mnatsakanyan, who briefed the leaders on the latest developments on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly known as the line of contact.