Armenian American Museum Hosts Founders Circle Reception

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY: Armenian-American-Museum-Governing-Board-at-the-Founders-Circle-Reception Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian welcoming-Founders Circle donors Glendale-Councilmember Paula-Devine at the Armenian American Museum Founders Circle reception Glendale Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian at the Armenian American Museum Founders Circle reception Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian at the Armenian American Museum Founders Circle reception

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California held a reception with Founders Circle donors on August 22 to celebrate the approval of the Ground Lease Agreement by the Glendale City Council. The reception was held at the Adult Recreation Center overlooking the future site of the museum.

Founders Circle members are an exclusive network of generous donors who provided early seed funding to propel the community project. Founders Circle members have pledged to contribute $10,000 or more by the start of construction in 2019. Members of the program will be prominently recognized on a permanent donor wall in the museum’s Grand Lobby.

The museum is nearing the milestone of 100 Founders Circle members.

“We thank each and every one of our Founders Circle members whose generosity helped us reach this historic moment for the project,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are excited to begin the next phase and together as one community, we are going to build a world class cultural and educational center that is going to serve generations to come.”

Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan and Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Paula Devine, and Vartan Gharpetian expressed their support for the Armenian American Museum, highlighting the unity the project has created in the community.

Assemblymember Laura Friedman joined representatives from the offices of Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in sharing words of support and presenting certificates of recognition to Museum officials. Mary Hovagimian attended the reception on behalf of Congressman Adam Schiff as well.

Museum officials encourage individuals and families to join the Founders Circle program to take part in building the first world class museum and cultural center of its kind in America.

Learn about the Founders Circle program and how you can support the project by calling (844) 586-4626 or visiting www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.

The Armenian American Museum is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.