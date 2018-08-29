ACF Benefactor Ohannes Bouladian Passes Away

Long-time community activist, benefactor and staunch supporter of the Armenian Cultural Foundation Ohannes Bouladian passed away on August 24 in his hometown of Fresno. He was 91 years old.

Funeral services for Bouladian will take place on Saturday, September 1 at 10 a.m. at Fresno’s Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at the Masis Ararat Cemetery.

Bouladian was an active member of the Fresno community and played a key role in the development of the community.

In 2016, Bouladian bequeathed his entire estate to the Armenian Cultural Foundation. The announcement of this generous gift was made during the organization’s 40th anniversary gala on March 6, 2016.

A decades-long resident of Fresno, Bouladian made his home in the United States in the early 1970’s, before which he was an active member of the Lebanese-Armenian community, and was known for his generosity in addressing the needs of that community.

A gunsmith by trade, Bouladian has been a pioneer in the metal foundry business. He continues to be a role model for youth and is active in various Armenian organizations in Fresno.

“This is an exemplary gesture and expression of dedication by a committed member of our community,” said Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee member Levon Kirakosian, Esq. in praise of Bouladian’s bequest at the time of the announcement.

The Board of Directors of the Armenian Cultural Foundation mourns Bouladian’s passing and offer their condolences to his family, relatives and friends.