On August 17 a group of Armenian-Americans gathered in front of Glendale City Hall for a rally to mark and support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s 100 days in office. Among the speakers at the event was Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee chairwoman Dr. Carmen Ohanian who proclaimed that “The revolution must succeed.” Below is the English translation of Ohanian’s message.

In the name of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee I salute and congratulate the government that was born from the Velvet Revolution and its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on their first 100 days.

Now has come that historic opportunity to create a new Armenia.

An Armenia, where the rule of law protects all its citizens’ rights equally.

An Armenia without monopolies.

An Armenia with fair and democratic systems.

An Armenia where every Armenian will live with dignity.

An Armenia filled with social and economic successes and stable development.

A strong Armenia where the security and territorial integrity of the homeland and Artsakhwill be deemed unwavering principles.

The Revolution must succeed and that difficult task must not only rest on the shoulders of the Armenian government. It must succeed through cooperation by every single Armenian and Armenian organization and by using our entire potential and through the marshaling of our collective potential.

In the Diaspora, we all play a role in ensuring the success of the Revolution. Together, by putting to work all our capabilities, we must become that force that strengthens our homeland.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation today is part of the new government of Armenia, in order to have its input in the success of this government and the Revolution, in the name of the aspirations of the Armenian people.

In Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk and the Diaspora, the ARF will do its utmost to assist the new government of Armenia.

The ARF believes that the success or failure of the government will rest on all of us.

The Revolution must success because it was born from the soul of the people and for the people. The Revolution put to rest years of hopelessness and sowed seeds of hope in our fields.

The Revolution cannot be reversed. The Revolution must succeed and the Armenian people must prove that they are the guardians of their destiny … They are the guardians of their country.