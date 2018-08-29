Funeral Notice: Sirarpi (Jamgotchian) Chatikachian

SIRARPI (JAMGOTCHIAN) CHATIKACHIAN
Born on November 4, 1931, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Sirarpi (Jamgothcian) Chatikachian, who passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Vahan and Christine Chatekachian and children, Juliana, Serena and Alek
Son, Hovhannes and Sylvie Chatikachian and children, Aram, Raffi and Jano
Brother, Hagop and Karan Jamgotchian and daughter, Rita (Lebanon)
Niece, Silva and Vahe Gulgulian
Niece, Hilda and Hovsep Hovsepian and children (Lebanon)
Newphew, Vartan and Aida Shaljian and children
Nazig Shaljian and children
In-laws, Leila Korkodian and daughter, Mary
Taline and Zareh Tanossian and children
In-Laws, Zareh and Seta Markarian
Leeza and Shant Yeghikian and children, Aryn and Vaun
And the entire Chatikachian, Jamgotchian, Markarian, Korkodian, Yeghikian, Tanossian, Shaljian, Baghdassarian, Arslanian, Shekherdemian, Badjaksezian, Attarian and Khatcherian families, friends and relatives
A memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Armenian Church (500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204) or Asbarez newspaper (1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).
