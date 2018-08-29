Funeral Notice: Sirarpi (Jamgotchian) Chatikachian

SIRARPI (JAMGOTCHIAN) CHATIKACHIAN

Born on November 4, 1931, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Sirarpi (Jamgothcian) Chatikachian, who passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Vahan and Christine Chatekachian and children, Juliana, Serena and Alek

Son, Hovhannes and Sylvie Chatikachian and children, Aram, Raffi and Jano

Brother, Hagop and Karan Jamgotchian and daughter, Rita (Lebanon)

Niece, Silva and Vahe Gulgulian

Niece, Hilda and Hovsep Hovsepian and children (Lebanon)

Newphew, Vartan and Aida Shaljian and children

Nazig Shaljian and children

In-laws, Leila Korkodian and daughter, Mary

Taline and Zareh Tanossian and children

In-Laws, Zareh and Seta Markarian

Leeza and Shant Yeghikian and children, Aryn and Vaun

And the entire Chatikachian, Jamgotchian, Markarian, Korkodian, Yeghikian, Tanossian, Shaljian, Baghdassarian, Arslanian, Shekherdemian, Badjaksezian, Attarian and Khatcherian families, friends and relatives

A memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Armenian Church (500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204) or Asbarez newspaper (1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).