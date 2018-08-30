Haytoug Marks 85th Anniversary of AYF

Editor’s Note: Haytoug, the official publication of the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States, has been the voice of its members and the Armenian Cause for decades and continues to be a critical part of the Armenian-American youth, whose aspirations, motivation and drive to advance the Armenian Cause have set the tone and the agenda for our community for generations.

Below is a message from this publication’s editors.

Reflecting on oneself is central to growth. The Armenian Youth Federation celebrated its 85th year of serving the Armenian youth and its community this year, and reflecting on this milestone is the responsibility of every member.

The past 85 years have been a whirlwind of new and evolving ambitions, challenges, and victories for the AYF. A central tenet of our organization continues to be looking honestly and objectively at ourselves and fostering our continued growth. We acknowledge this and prosper.

We are confident this issue of Haytoug Magazine will allow for that reflection for our members, our alumni, as well as the community at large–all who are integral parts of the organization.

As a youth organization with a presence in all corners of the world, our members believe that it is it in their hands, alongside driven entities in the country and abroad, to be the architects of the nation. During the month-long demonstrations in Armenia–popularly known as the Velvet Revolution, toppling Serzh Sarkisian’s regime–the youth proved yet again that they have an integral role in advancing change in Armenia and demonstrated the Armenian people’s verve and courage to question the status quo.

We have found a renewed assurance of Armenian identity, culture, and the importance of participating in nation building.

Armenians today are looking forward to the future more than ever.

The AYF is cognizant that the struggle of achieving a strong nation is not one dimensional. Its members engage in all manners of initiatives: motivate and connect with Armenians of diverse backgrounds; pursue advocacy at all levels of government; organize the masses to fight injustices; raise funds to aid families of fallen soldiers; stay present as a cultural and educational tool for Armenian youth around the globe; and the list continues.

Karekin Njdeh’s mission was to instill the Armenian identity and spirit within Diasporan youth who are not in the homeland. Decades later, his mission still stands with a new generation raised on the conviction that power is within the people, and with the duty to cultivate this new awakening.