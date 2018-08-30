Friedman Honors Sardarabad Bookstore as Small Business of the Year

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) named Sardarabad Book Store the 43rd Assembly District 2018 Small Business of the Year. Sardarabad Book Store is an independent bookstore known for its wide selection of literature, particularly of Armenian educational, historical, cultural, and traditional works.

“Small businesses like Sardarabad are essential to our district,” said Friedman. “For over 40 years, Sardarabad has been an essential part of our diverse community, connecting us all to the rich and incredible history and culture of Armenia.”

Located in Glendale, Sardarabad Book Store has been a staple to the Armenian community of scholars and citizens since its opening in 1975. It is home to the largest selection of Armenian books, textbooks, and gifts in the Diaspora. Sardarabad has connected generations of Armenian youth to their roots through its decades of service to the greater Glendale area. It serves as a hub for the unification of the various dialects and traditions of the Armenian people.

“We are honored to receive this award from Assemblymember Laura Friedman. This award is much more than recognizing one of many deserving local small businesses that make up the fabric of our communities and connects us to one another,” said Harut Meguerdichian, Executive Director of Sardarabad Book Store. “This award encourages us to continue our mission and continue to make our community be the beautiful, diverse, and unique place that we all love to call home.”

Laura Friedman represents the 43rd Assembly District which encompasses the cities of Burbank, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge, as well as the communities of La Crescenta and Montrose, and the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Atwater Village, Beachwood Canyon, Los Feliz, East Hollywood, Franklin Hills, and Silver Lake.