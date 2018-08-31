Homenetmen Announces Exciting Line-Up For Centennial Street Festival

In a continuous series of events celebrating Homenetmen Western USA’s centennial anniversary, the organization announced the lineup for its day-long festival at Glendale Central Park on September 16, from 1 to 7 p.m., to take place alongside the public opening of “Elevate: Homenetmen Centennial Exhibition” at the Central Library just steps away. Musicians Harout Pamboukjian, Tigran Asatryan, Suro, Ani Christy, Hovhannes Balayan, Mer Hovo, and Varand Avanesian will perform live. There will also be a DJ and music all throughout the day, as well as activity booths and food trucks.

“We are immensely proud of all that Homenetmen has accomplished, and we look forward to celebrating its centennial anniversary with the community,” said Garo Ghazarian, chair of the Street Festival Committee. “When the organization was first founded in 1918, it played a critical role in not only keeping the Armenian identity alive, but making sure it thrived and was preserved across generations of Armenians who were living outside of their Homeland. Armenian youth grow in our organization as outstanding citizens who have a sense of sportsmanship, leadership, and community responsibility. We have no doubt that we will continue expanding upon our accomplishments.”

The festival will bring together thousands of individuals across Los Angeles, in addition to a number of elected officials, as they celebrate Homenetmen’s contributions to the community over the past 100 years. An organization that has operated under the guiding principle, “Elevate Yourself and Elevate Others With You,” and dedicated its efforts to engaging youth in sports, scouting, and leadership training, Homenetmen officials look forward to committing many more years to elevating both the youth and the overall community.

The art exhibition, located at the Central Library Reflect space and featuring work exclusively commissioned for Homenetmen’s centennial anniversary, will run through September 30, 2018.

The festival and exhibition are a part of a series of events organized by the Homenetmen Western Region to celebrate its centennial anniversary. A Youth Forum, featuring community activists, leaders, and the Republic of Armenia Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, was held on June 21 to kickstart activities. It was closely followed by a Victory Ball on July 1 and the Navasartian Games and Festival from July 3-7. Along with the exhibition and street festival, centennial activities will conclude with the official Centennial Celebration Programs scheduled for October 5 in Northern California and October 28 in Southern California at Glendale High School.

Further information about each Homenetmen centennial event, as well as sponsorship opportunities, can be found on www.weare100.info. For updates and additional details, follow Homenetmen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HomenetmenUSAWR and Instagram at @Homenetmen_Western_USA. To reserve a booth at the festival, an online application must be completed and submitted for approval.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, referred to as Homenetmen, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization founded in 1918, which has to date served more than 800,000 youth in five continents. Homenetmen Western Region currently has 19 chapters. It is the largest Armenian athletic and scouting organization in the United States.