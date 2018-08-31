Schiff Discusses Artsakh, Relations with Armenia

LITTLE ARMENIA–Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.-28), during a recent interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian discussed prospects for strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations after this spring’s Velvet Revolution, the need to add monitoring equipment on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact, as well as how the standoff between the United States and Turkey may impact American’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.