Schiff Discusses Artsakh, Relations with Armenia

LITTLE ARMENIA–Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.-28), during a recent interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian discussed prospects for strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations after this spring’s Velvet Revolution, the need to add monitoring equipment on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact, as well as how the standoff between the United States and Turkey may impact American’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.