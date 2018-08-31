Paul Krekorian Honors William Saroyan’s Life and Legacy

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian on Friday hosted a special City Council presentation to honor the life and legacy of William Saroyan, one of the great American writers of the 20th Century. During the presentation, Krekorian discussed some of the touchstones of Saroyan’s storied career, including winning the Pulitzer Prize and the Academy Award.

Krekorian also spotlighted two important cultural events happening in Los Angeles and the people who put them together. This month through October 7, the Los Angeles Public Library is debuting a new exhibit at the Central Library that features images of Saroyan taken by photographer Boghos Boghossian, focusing on the author’s visit to Armenia shortly before his death in 1981.

On September 15, the city is hosting the world premiere performance of Saroyan’s unpublished “Diasporan” plays, also at the Central Library. Krekorian and his wife, Tamar, helped bring these events to fruition, along with Research and Special Collections librarian Ani Boyadjian, and acclaimed playwright and producer of the September 15 performance, Aram Kouyoumdjian.