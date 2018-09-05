Ararat Nursing Facility Earns 2018 Silver National Quality Award

Mission Hills, California – Ararat Nursing Facility has been recognized as a 2018 Silver Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.

“Ararat Nursing Facility is committed to implementing processes that better the lives of those we serve,” said Margarita Kechichian, Executive Director of Ararat Nursing Facility. “We are proud to receive the Silver award. It is a validation of our hard work and dedication to quality improvement day in and day out. We look forward to continuing our journey to the Gold level.”

Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.

“This year’s Silver award recipients are positioned well to accomplish even better outcomes as they progress in their quality journey,” said Alana Wolfe, Chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I commend Ararat Nursing Facility on this outstanding achievement.” As a 2018 recipient of the Silver award, Ararat Nursing Facility can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award. The awards will be presented to honorees during AHCA/NCAL’s 69th Annual Convention and Expo in San Diego, California, October 7-10, 2018.

About Ararat Nursing Facility:

Nestled in scenic Mission Hills, Ararat Nursing Facility is a 254-bed skilled nursing facility. The center specializes in post-acute rehabilitative services, long term care, and dementia care. As a leader in its industry, the center has received numerous awards for its quality of care, innovative Resident-Centered Care model, and state-of-the-art best practices. For more information, please visit www.ararathome.org.

About AHCA/NCAL:

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,600 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.