Funeral Notice: Franco Noravian

FRANCO NORAVIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and relative Franco Noravian, who passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Rita Noravian

Daughters, Christina and Francesca Noravian

Parents, Vrej and Maggie Noravian

Aunt, Gidoush Sarkissian and family

Uncle, Albert and Jenik Noravian and family

Aunt, Armik Gharakhanian and family

And entire relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franco Noravian Fund.