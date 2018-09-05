Funeral Notice: Franco Noravian

FRANCO NORAVIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and relative Franco Noravian, who passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Rita Noravian
Daughters, Christina and Francesca Noravian
Parents, Vrej and Maggie Noravian
Aunt, Gidoush Sarkissian and family
Uncle, Albert and Jenik Noravian and family
Aunt, Armik Gharakhanian and family
And entire relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franco Noravian Fund.
