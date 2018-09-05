Funeral Notice: Berj Boghos Kirokian

BERJ BOGHOS KIROKIAN

Born on April 10, 1942, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Berj Boghos Kirokian, who passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 1:30 p.m. at Holy Martyr’s Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lucine Kirokian

Son, Boghos and Bergue Kirokian and children, Berjo, Aram and Arev

Daughter, Nanor and Viken Ohanesian and children, Lara, Natalia and Ania

Sister, Berjouhi Boghossian

Niece, Manuella and Vartan Papirian

Niece, Maral and Harout Hindoyan

Nephew, Mardig Boghossian

Brother, Shahe and Eguiz Kirokian

Niece, Nazig and Richard Kirokian

Nephew, Dikran and Chris Kirokian

Nephew, Shant Kirokian

Brother, Vicken and Alma Kirokian

Nephew, Herach and Liza Kirokian

Nieces, Annie and Maida Kirokians

And entire relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferrahian Armenian School.