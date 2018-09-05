Funeral Notice: Berj Boghos Kirokian

BERJ BOGHOS KIROKIAN
Born on April 10, 1942, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Berj Boghos Kirokian, who passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 1:30 p.m. at Holy Martyr’s Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lucine Kirokian
Son, Boghos and Bergue Kirokian and children, Berjo, Aram and Arev
Daughter, Nanor and Viken Ohanesian and children, Lara, Natalia and Ania
Sister, Berjouhi Boghossian
Niece, Manuella and Vartan Papirian
Niece, Maral and Harout Hindoyan
Nephew, Mardig Boghossian
Brother, Shahe and Eguiz Kirokian
Niece, Nazig and Richard Kirokian
Nephew, Dikran and Chris Kirokian
Nephew, Shant Kirokian
Brother, Vicken and Alma Kirokian
Nephew, Herach and Liza Kirokian
Nieces, Annie and Maida Kirokians
And entire relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferrahian Armenian School.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.