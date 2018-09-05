Trump Nominates New Ambassador to Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has nominated Earle D. Litzenberger of California, to be of the United States to Azerbaijan.

US ambassadors are nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate.

Litzenberger, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the Department of State. During his career in the Foreign Service, Litzenberger served as Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Mission to NATO; NATO Deputy Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan; Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia; and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He earned a B.A. from Middlebury College and M.S. from the United States Army War College. He is the recipient of the Matilda W. Sinclaire Language Award. He also speaks French, Russian, Serbian, and Bulgarian,” the White House said.