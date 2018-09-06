Baibourtian to Return as Los Angeles Consul General

Armen Baibourtian will return as Armenia’s Consul-General to Los Angeles ending the five-year tenure of Sergey Sarkisov. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan signed the appointment letter on Thursday.

Baibourtian was Armenia’s first Consul General to Los Angeles, serving from 1995 to 1997.

A career diplomat, Baibourtian was the Senior Adviser to the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia from 2008 to 2013.

He twice served as Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister between 1997 and 2000 and from 2004 until 2008 with portfolios in International Organizations, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Legal Issues.

He was the Co-chairman of the Security Dialogue with the USA between 1998 and 1999. In the capacity of Chief Negotiator with the European Union, he led negotiations with the European Commission on the European Neighborhood Policy from 2005 to 2006.

After his tenure in Los Angeles, Baibourtian became Armenia’s first Ambassador to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia from 2000 until 2004. He also worked as Deputy Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN in New York where he focused on international security and conflict resolution issues.