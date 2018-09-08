Memorial Service: Hacop Baghdassarian

On the first anniversary of the passing of community leadert and benefactor Hacop Baghdassarian, a gathering and memorial luncheon to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 15 at the Hacop and Hilda Baghdassarian Gymnasium at the Chamlian School.

The memorial event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the school, located at 4444 Lowel Avenue in Glendale.

A requiem mass will be said at 11 a.m. at the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, 6252 Honolulu Avenue in La Crescenta.

Individuals who are planning to attend the events are encouraged to RSVP at paolalbag@gmail.com or ruby22@gmail.com.