Baroness Cox Visits Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan hosted a delegation led by British House of Lords member Caroline Cox on Monday.

Welcoming Baroness Cox’s visit to Artsakh, Mayinlyan emphasized its importance from the point of view of observing the current situation in the republic and the achievements in different spheres. The Minister greatly appreciated her consistent efforts aimed at advocating for the rights and legitimate interests of the citizens of Artsakh, raising awareness within the international community about Artsakh, disseminating factual information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as helping to solve humanitarian issues in the republic.

During the meeting, Mayilian touched upon the current development in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict resolution process, presented the achievements with efforts to garner international recognition of Artsakh and the achievement in cooperation with organizations, governments and legislatures of other countries.

Mayilyan awarded Baroness Cox with the memorial medal dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.