Jake Grigorian Receives National Recognition for his Project

Broadcom MASTERS, a program of Society for Science & the Public, is a national science competition for U.S. middle school students. First, second, and third place winners from the L.A. County Science and Engineering Fair and the California State Science Fair win nominations to enter the Broadcom MASTERS. Chamlian Armenian School is proud to announce that a member of the 2019 graduating class, Jake Grigorian, who placed first at the Los Angeles County Science Fair, entered the Broadcom Masters competition, and has received national recognition for his project.

Jake has been selected Top 300 Broadcom Masters in the 2018 Broadcom Masters, a program of Society for Science & the Public. He was selected out of almost 3,000 peers which makes this national distinction an honor of high degree. Jake was evaluated by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers, and educators. Judging was based upon the creativity and originality of the science fair project, as wells the ability to engage in the analysis of the data collected and understating of the STEM principles as it relates to the real world.

Chamlian prides itself in encouraging our students to pursue and cultivate their talents within the field of STEM. As 21st century learners, students are provided with the skills necessary to extend their learning and apply their knowledge through different opportunities, including the science fair.

We are proud of Jake Grigorian who demonstrated true Chamlian spirit through his hard work, dedication, and innovation; standing out on a national scale with his outstanding project. When asked about his experience in creating a robot, Jake responded that “Robotics has always been a very fascinating topic for me. I have always wondered how machines can replicate human work.” He further explained, “I decided to figure out which robot would perform the best in picking up a cone and placing it on a mobile goal. I wanted to discover which apparatus performs the best.” We wish Jake continued success in all his endeavors!