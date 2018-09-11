Bishop Anoushavan Tanielian Elected Prelate of Eastern Prelacy

NEW YORK, NY— The only agenda item was the election of a new prelate to succeed Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan who is retiring after 20 years of distinguished service as Prelate.

Bishop Anoushavan was elected on the first ballot from a slate of three candidates submitted by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia. Bishop Anoushavan received 39 votes; Archbishop Shahe Panossian received 20 votes; Very Rev. Fr. Sahag Yemishian received 2 votes; 1 blank ballot was submitted.

Archbishop Oshagan addressed the delegates after the vote. He congratulated Bishop Anoushavan and officially introduced him. The newly elected prelate humbly addressed the delegates expressing his thanks and asking for prayers.

The results of the election were immediately communicated to His Holiness Aram I, and a letter dated September 11, 2018 was received from His Holiness ratifying the election.