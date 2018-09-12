Forum of Francophonie Organizations Kicks Off in Yerevan

YEREVAN—The 11th Forum of Francophone Organizations kicked off on Wednesday presided over by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Michaëlle Jean on the opening of the forum and noted that her presence in Yerevan is both emblematic and important, since Armenia is going to host the 17th Summit of La Francophonie in a month.

Welcoming the representatives of those non-governmental organizations attending the forum, Pashinyan said the recent events in Armenia characterized the real power of the civil rights movement.

“I can state proudly that our country is assuming an important responsibility by hosting the Francophone Summit. I want to assure you that our government and the entire country have mobilized all forces to host the summit participants with the best traditions of Armenian hospitality,” Pashinyan said in his remarks, which he delivered in French.

“I hope the Summit will promote the development of Francophonie all over the world, and Armenia will become one of the centers of Francophonie’s diplomatic activity: the participation of delegations and observers from 84 member countries and organizations will give a new force to the Summit. The participants will be able to discover Armenia and its cultural values that make up part of the Francophone space. I am convinced that we are in for an unforgettable summit which will be a great success,” added Pashinyan.

“It is a great honor for us to hold the Summit in a country where a velvet revolution, a peaceful change of power has taken place,” Michaëlle Jean said, adding that she had the opportunity to meet young people who took on civic responsibility to advance the achievements of the velvet revolution.

About 200 representatives of non-governmental organizations from Francophone countries and almost all continents are participating in the Forum of Francophone Organizations.