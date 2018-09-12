‘Armath’’ Engineering Labs Open in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor and Askeran

STEPANAKERT (ArtsakhPress)—At the initiative of Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of, the Union of Information Technology Enterprises and sponsored by Unibank Open Joint Stock Company, the opening ceremony of ”Armath” Engineering Laboratories was held Wednesday in secondary schools in Ishkhanadzor, in the Kashatagh region and Askeran.

The participants of the event, in commemoration of the victims of the Artsakh Liberation War, placed flowers in the school’s fame hall.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress,” Sedrak Vardanyan, “Armath” engineering laboratories coordinator said that ”Armath” engineering labs give students an exceptional opportunity to deal with contemporary information technologies, study engineering professions, 3D modeling and design skills.

“We give priority to the installation of such laboratories in the remote villages,” said Vardanyan.

“By the way, it is noticeable that the children of the regional schools are more focused. At the recent World Robot Competition in Mexico, 160 teams from around the world, including Armenia, participated in the competition. Four members from Armenia were from the provinces,” addd Vardanyan.

He said 89 percent of children attending “Armath” engineering labs go on to university, 43 percent of them combine work and study while attending university. Their average salary is 140,000 drams.

According to Armen Sarkisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, 13 ”Armath” engineering laboratories have been already opened in Artsakh.

“The installation of an ‘Armath’ laboratory creates greater interest in the younger generation toward the information technologies,” the Deputy Minister added.

Director for retail business promotion and sales, Member of Executive Board of Uniban” OJSC, Gurgen Ghukasyan their bank has implemented four such projects, two of them in Artsakh.

He added that he is very glad that students of the Askeran school will have an opportunity to learn IT skills.

Expressing gratitude to the initiators and sponsors of the installation of the “Armath” laboratory, the director of the Askeran school, Marela Avanesyan said the laboratory will contribute to the emergence of high technology interests and promote the development of engineering thinking from an early age.