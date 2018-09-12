Element Band to Perform Live at Ford Theatres Sept 16

LOS ANGELES—Element Band returns to the revitalized Ford Theatres on Sunday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m., showcasing its distinctive arrangements of traditional Armenian songs infused with large bodied vocals and cool instrumentals as they perform music from their new album, titled É.

Element Band is part of the Ford’s first full five-month season since 2013, following the completion of a nearly three-year renovation of this iconic venue nestled in the Cahuenga Pass.

“For the past 14 years Element Band has been dedicated to continuing the tradition of Armenian music and bringing that tradition to new audiences around the globe. É is the band’s most intricate work to date. We’re very excited to present this work at Ford Theatres, one of our favorite venues in Southern California,” said Element Band director Ara Dabandjian.

In a digital first for the ensemble, Element Band launched their new album online in April through Indiegogo, a community fundraising platform, which garnered support from the band’s worldwide community of fans and made them a part of the new album’s creation process by helping sponsor production costs.

Element Band’s global soundscape has led them to grace the stages of some of the finest venues around the globe, including Los Angeles favorites such as the Hollywood Bowl, Nokia Theater, Kodak Theater, Ford Theatres, Starlight Bowl and Skirball Cultural Center.

“We have toured the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. But still, we have a lot of work to do. The impact we have had on the youth gives us the vim to move forward, to keep rising, to transcend far beyond where we are today and to crossover,” added Dabandjian.

Ticket prices start at $36; Reserved seating. Tickets are available at FordTheatres.org or 323-461-3673 (for non-visual media 323-GO-1-FORD). To learn about discounts for groups of 10 or more, please visit FordTheatres.org.

Element Band’s unique style of world music brings an innovative edge to musical traditions while performing contemporary compositions with eloquent arrangements and instrumentation. Dabandjian’s trademark arrangements and instrumentations, paired with Soseh Aramouni’s hypnotic vocals, create a rare chemistry that makes Element Band’s performances unparalleled. In addition to Dabandjian and Aramouni, Element Band’s musical ensemble includes vocalist Natalie Avunjian, Shant Mahserejian on violin, Aragas Abramian on guitar, Armen Manavazyan, the band’s contrabassist, and Vinny Mezian on drums and percussion. The band is rounded out by a gifted dyad of musical guests including Artyom Manukyan on cello, Mahsa Ghasemi, also on cello, Ando Harutyunyan on drums and percussion, and Vahan Bznuni on piano and keyboards.

For the most current information on Element Band and music please visit:

The John Anson Ford Theatres are owned by the County of Los Angeles and operated in partnership with the Department of Parks & Recreation and the Ford Theatre Foundation. Situated in a 32-acre regional park in the Cahuenga Pass, the Ford Theatres complex is one of the oldest performing arts venues in Los Angeles still in use.

This event is part of the Ford Theatres 2018 Season, an eclectic series of music, dance, theatre, film and family events that represent the diversity of the region. Ford programs nurture artists, arts organizations and audiences through initiatives designed to encourage participation in the arts.

The Ford is located off the 101 Hollywood Freeway at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood, CA 90068, between Hollywood and Universal Studios in the Cahuenga Pass. Grounds open two hours before showtime for picnicking. In addition to a variety of food and beverages available on site, patrons are welcome to bring their own food and drink (wine and beer are allowed). The Ford is disabled accessible. Portable wireless listening devices are available upon request. The Ford Theatres is a smoke free facility.

Onsite parking at the Ford is limited and stacked. $12 per vehicle, cash only. Carpool and save: three or more people per vehicle pay only $7 for parking for evening shows. A FREE shuttle to the Ford services the Universal City/Studio City Metro Station lot at Lankershim Blvd. and Campo de Cahuenga (excluding Big World Fun and JAM Sessions). The Ford shuttle stops in the “kiss and ride” area and cycles every 20 minutes. For non-stacked off-site parking, a FREE shuttle services the parking structure located at 3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068; parking costs $12, cash only.