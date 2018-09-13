Protantino Wants to Advance Agricultural Ties with Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—California State Senator Anthony Portantino, who is visiting Artsakh with Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan and Glendale City Clerk Ardashess Kassakhian, expressed interest in advancing relations between the State of California and Artsakh, specifically agricultural development.

The California state and local officials, who are joined by the Artsakh Permanent Representative to Washington, Robert Avertisyan, on Thursday met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghulyan and explored ways to increase cooperation between the California and Artsakh.

Both houses of the California legislature has recognized Artsakh’s right to self-determination and its independence.

President Bako Sahakian praised California for its continued advancement of Armenian-related issues, and expressed hopes that such visits would lead to lasting cooperation between Artsakh and California. A rug depicting the map of California was exchanged.

During the meeting with Ghulyan, Portantino said that cooperation with Armenia will primarily focus on information technologies, while his hope for buttressing relation with Artsakh would be to focus on agricultural development.

Welcoming the delegation’s visit to Artsakh, Foreign Minister Mayilyan noted the importance of the resolution adopted jointly by the California State Assembly and State Senate in support of the independence of Artsakh and expressed confidence that it set solid basis for establishing fruitful cooperation in different spheres between Artsakh and California.

During the meeting, the current projects and prospects of implementation of practical programs in the field of economy, culture, education and health between Artsakh and California were discussed. The parties also touched upon the opportunities of organizing mutual visits of the representatives of different spheres, with the aim of sharing experience and enhancing the level of professional qualification of specialists in Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on the steps aimed at raising awareness and promoting the representation of Artsakh in California.